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EXPLOSION REPORTED Boy, 15, arrested after explosion damages public toilets on Bideford Quay

Boy, 15, arrested after explosion damages public toilets on Bideford Quay

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after an explosion caused significant damage to a public toilet block on Bideford Quay.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 5.40pm on Thursday, 17 September, following reports of an explosion inside the council-owned toilets.

The blast caused structural and internal damage to the building.

Police believe the explosion was deliberately caused using aerosols and flammable materials.

Teenager arrested following explosion

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or injure property.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are working with Torridge District Council, which has confirmed the public toilets will remain closed until the building has been made safe.

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Investigators have thanked members of the public who have already assisted with the investigation but are continuing to appeal for information.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the explosion or was in the Bideford Quay area immediately before or after it happened.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from motorists who were driving along Bideford Quay at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260249993.

The teenager has not been charged and the police investigation remains ongoing.

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