Danny Tommo charged after English Channel dinghy incident

Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been charged with criminal damage following an incident involving an inflatable boat in the English Channel.

Thomas, 37, has also been charged with an offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000, relating to an allegation that he failed to provide police with the PIN for a mobile phone when required to do so.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 25 September.

Charges follow incident in English Channel

The charges relate to an incident on Tuesday, 22 September, when a boat was allegedly damaged in the English Channel while an emergency responder was still on board.

Footage circulated online following the incident and appeared to show Thomas approaching an inflatable dinghy before damaging it.

Thomas, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday night as police investigated the incident.

Hampshire Police confirmed on Thursday evening that he had now been charged with one count of criminal damage