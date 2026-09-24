Enfield man jailed after using AI to turn photos of women and children into sexual images

A man who secretly photographed women and children before using artificial intelligence to turn some of the pictures into sexually explicit images has been jailed.

Zafer Dogan, 32, of Enfield, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 24 September, following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Dogan had taken more than 5,000 photographs of women and girls in public places, including children playing and travelling to and from school.

Detectives found that some of the photographs had then been digitally manipulated to create sexualised material, including by altering or removing clothing.

Police also discovered approximately 1,800 indecent images of children and extreme pornographic material, including bestiality, during a forensic examination of Dogan’s phone.

Photos taken from bedroom overlooking children’s playground

Detectives established that many of the photographs had been taken from Dogan’s bedroom window, which overlooked a children’s playground.

Other images appeared to show that women and schoolchildren had been followed around the surrounding area.

Police have so far identified only a limited number of those photographed, who are receiving specialist support, and officers are continuing efforts to trace potential victims.

Dogan tried to discard phone during arrest

Dogan was first arrested on 16 July after police received information concerning his online activity.

The Met said he ran from officers during the arrest and attempted to throw away his mobile phone in the front garden of a nearby property.

Officers detained him and recovered the phone with assistance from a specialist police dog.

A detailed forensic examination subsequently uncovered the indecent images, extreme pornography and thousands of photographs of women and girls.

Further evidence recovered from the device led officers to arrest Dogan again on 4 August. He was charged the following day.

Dogan later pleaded guilty to offences including taking indecent images of children, making Category A, B and C indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography, possessing prohibited images of children, creating purported intimate images of adults and obstructing a police officer.

Met Commissioner criticises decision to grant bail

After Dogan pleaded guilty, he was granted bail by the courts while awaiting sentence and allowed to return to his home address — where police said much of his offending had taken place.

Prosecutors, supported by police risk assessments, opposed bail on three occasions but were unsuccessful.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley appeared outside court following the sentencing and strongly criticised the decisions.

He said: “It is not often you will see me outside court following a sentencing, but this case is yet another example of victims being let down by a criminal justice system that too often fails to put their safety first – in this case children.”

Sir Mark said a victim and their family were left living close to Dogan after he had admitted the offences and ultimately moved to temporary accommodation because they were fearful.

He added: “That is simply not acceptable, the children should have been put first, not the paedophile.”

The Commissioner also raised concerns about the use of artificial intelligence and photo-editing technology to facilitate sexual offending, saying technology companies needed to do more to prevent their products being exploited.

Officer describes case as ‘deeply distressing’

Police Constable Natalie Scagliarini, who led the investigation, said: “This is a deeply distressing case. Dogan’s actions were predatory and dangerous. He targeted the most innocent of scenes – children playing or out walking with their parents – and manipulated the photos he took in the most sickening way.

“The nature of his offending has understandably left those who have learned of it feeling unsettled and violated, not knowing when they might be being watched or photographed and for what purpose.

“We remain committed to protecting women and children and bringing those who seek to exploit them before the courts, and I thank those affected by Dogan’s offending whose bravery and support has helped us to achieve today’s result.”

Police trying to identify further victims

Dogan will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Detectives are continuing to identify people who may have been photographed and are asking women and parents in the Enfield area who noticed anyone filming or photographing them or their children to come forward.

Reports can be made to the Metropolitan Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 7736/10SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.