Man jailed for 16 years after targeting 10-year-old girl for indecent images

A man who targeted a 10-year-old girl online and encouraged her to send indecent images of herself and another child has been jailed for 16 years.

Lloyd Sweeting, 34, from Speke, contacted the girl online and encouraged her to take indecent photographs of herself and her cousin, who is also a child, Merseyside Police said.

Officers investigating the case identified Sweeting as the person behind the account and arrested him on 18 April 2024.

His electronic devices were seized and examined as part of the investigation.

Sweeting was subsequently convicted of four counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of possessing extreme pornographic images and two counts of possessing indecent photographs.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 September.

Detective Superintendent Siobhan Russell said the young victim had sent images to Sweeting because she was frightened about what could happen if she refused.

She said the child had been left traumatised and warned that the psychological effects of Sweeting’s offending were likely to be long-lasting.

Det Supt Russell described Sweeting as posing a “clear danger to children” and said it was right that he would now spend a significant period behind bars.

Merseyside Police said the conviction comes as the force and the Police and Crime Commissioner continue their “Call it what it is” campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation and help children, parents and carers recognise potential warning signs and understand how exploitation can take place.