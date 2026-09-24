Girl, 16, dies after being hit by car near Highgate School as driver arrested

A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car near Highgate School in north London.

Emergency services were called to North Road in Hornsey at around 8.13am today, 24 September, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A 68-year-old man, who remained at the scene following the collision, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Police cordoned off roads around the scene while officers carried out investigations into the circumstances of the fatal collision.

Motorists and members of the public were advised to avoid the area while emergency services remained at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.