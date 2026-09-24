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DO NOT TRAVEL WARNING Foreign Office updates Mexico travel advice as Category 5 Hurricane Polo threatens Pacific coast

Foreign Office updates Mexico travel advice as Category 5 Hurricane Polo threatens Pacific coast

British holidaymakers heading to Mexico are being urged to check official travel advice as an extremely powerful Category 5 hurricane brings dangerous conditions to the country’s Pacific coast.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its Mexico travel guidance with information about Hurricane Polo, while existing warnings against all but essential travel remain in place for a number of areas of the country.

The US National Hurricane Centre said on Thursday, 24 September, that Polo had maximum sustained winds of around 160mph, making it a Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Polo brings torrential rain to Mexico

At 6am local time on Thursday, the centre of Hurricane Polo was around 175 miles west-southwest of Zihuatanejo and 160 miles south of Manzanillo.

Although the centre of the hurricane was expected to remain offshore from south-western Mexico in the immediate term, its outer rainbands were already spreading across the coast.

A tropical storm warning was in force from Tecpan de Galeana to Manzanillo, with dangerous weather conditions affecting parts of south-western Mexico.

Heavy rainfall poses a risk of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides, while large swells generated by the hurricane could produce dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding.

Foreign Office warns against travel to parts of Mexico

The FCDO currently advises against all but essential travel to a number of parts of Mexico.

This includes the state of Guerrero, although there is an exception for Zihuatanejo/Ixtapa when the resort is accessed by air.

The Foreign Office also advises against all but essential travel to Tijuana in Baja California, subject to specific exceptions including airside transit through Tijuana airport, use of the Cross Border Xpress and specified routes through the city.

Travellers should check the precise FCDO advice for their destination because the restrictions do not apply uniformly across Mexico.

The Foreign Office warns that travelling against its advice can also affect the validity of travel insurance.

Category 5 hurricane remains extremely powerful

The National Hurricane Centre said Polo remained an extremely powerful Category 5 hurricane on Thursday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 160mph.

Forecasters said the hurricane’s core was offshore but heavy rain from its outer bands was already affecting south-western Mexico.

Anyone due to travel to affected areas is being advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities, monitor weather forecasts and check the latest official travel guidance before beginning their journey.

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