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KNIFE RAMPAGE Four arrested after Halifax affray leaves three men injured in suspected bladed weapon attack

Four arrested after Halifax affray leaves three men injured in suspected bladed weapon attack

Four people have been arrested after a violent incident in Halifax left three men requiring hospital treatment for injuries believed to have been caused by bladed weapons.

Police were called to Maltings Road shortly after 2pm on Monday following reports that a group of adults had emerged from nearby woodland with injuries.

Officers attending the scene located four injured people.

Police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, with three of the men requiring hospital treatment.

Three men, aged 30, 53 and 56, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives from Calderdale CID are investigating and have appealed for witnesses, information and any footage which may have captured the disturbance.

A significant police presence remained in the area as enquiries were carried out, with forensic work taking place as part of the investigation.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have also been conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a group fighting around Maltings Road or who may have relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the affray remain ongoing.

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