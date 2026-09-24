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HAMMER ATTACK Man jailed after attacking woman with hammer at Bristol home

Man jailed after attacking woman with hammer at Bristol home

A man has been jailed for seven years and six months after attacking a woman with a hammer at her home in Bristol.

Johnathan Harvey, 34, of Albany Road, Redruth, Cornwall, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, 18 September, after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

The court heard that Harvey had breached an existing court order by contacting the woman and persuading her to restart a relationship.

In October 2025, he attacked the woman at her home, striking her on the head with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

The injured woman managed to escape to a neighbour’s property and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

In a victim impact statement, the 34-year-old described the lasting effect of the attack, saying there were days when she felt like “a shell of the person I used to be”.

She described being afraid to leave her home, suffering panic attacks and nightmares and continuing to live with the impact of what happened that night.

Avon and Somerset Police Acting Detective Sergeant Matt Morris praised the woman for showing “exceptional bravery” throughout the police investigation and subsequent trial.

Police said the judge determined that Harvey met the criteria to be considered a dangerous offender.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse, or concerned about somebody who may be at risk, is encouraged to contact police or a specialist domestic abuse support service. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999.

People can also request information from police under the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, commonly known as Clare’s Law, to find out whether a current or former partner has a known history of abusive or violent behaviour.

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