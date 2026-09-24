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STREET ATTACK Two arrested after serious assault outside Poundland in Plymouth city centre

Two arrested after serious assault outside Poundland in Plymouth city centre

Two people have been arrested following a serious assault outside Poundland in Plymouth city centre.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after officers were called to New George Street at around 4.35pm on Wednesday, 9 September.

Police said a verbal altercation was reported before an assault took place outside the store.

The victim, a local man in his 30s, suffered injuries to his face and stomach which police described as minor.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s, both from the Plymouth area, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both have since been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or call 101, quoting reference 50260242112.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestopper

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