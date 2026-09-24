Portsmouth protester jailed for two years after violence erupts following small boat arrival

A Portsmouth man who threw a plastic bottle towards police and repeatedly abused officers during disorder following the arrival of a small boat has been jailed for two years.

Del Somerville, 42, from the Paulsgrove area of Portsmouth, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to violent disorder.

The disturbance happened on 6 September, after hundreds of people gathered near Eastney Marina following the arrival of a small boat carrying 114 people who had crossed the Channel.

The court heard Somerville was filmed at the front of the crowd throwing a small bottle and swearing at police before later aggressively pushing through a police line.

Seven police officers injured during Portsmouth disorder

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said seven police officers were injured and treated at the scene, while Coastguard and Border Force vehicles were damaged during the disorder.

The court heard the gathering had initially been peaceful before increasing numbers of people arrived following information and encouragement shared online.

A major incident was declared and officers from outside Hampshire were brought in to assist local police.

Around 50 Hampshire officers and a further 100 supporting officers were deployed as police attempted to maintain public order and move those who had arrived by boat to a secure location.

Prosecutors said bricks, stones and bottles were thrown towards police, while some local residents reported being frightened inside their homes.

Community wardens were also said to have been trapped in their vehicles for around five hours during the disturbance.

Somerville admitted throwing bottle

The court heard Somerville was seen at around 11.20pm initially signalling for another protester to move away from the police line.

He then turned towards officers, threw a small bottle and shouted abuse.

At around 1am, body-worn video captured him pushing through the police line, shouting at officers and pointing towards them.

When interviewed, Somerville accepted throwing the bottle but said he had intended to throw it towards a bush and had become angry.

His barrister told the court that he lived on a boat at the marina and had initially gone outside to discover what was happening.

The defence said he initially attempted to calm the situation and that the plastic bottle was not intended to injure anyone.

Judge says violence caused ‘distress and disruption’

Sentencing Somerville, Judge Daniel Sawyer rejected the suggestion that he had simply become caught up in events.

He told him: “You didn’t simply find yourself caught up in this disorder; this may be how it started but you made a decision to engage in this behaviour.

“This was persistent and sustained violent activity. There was widespread violence.

“This caused distress, disruption, a detrimental impact to the community, cost to the public purse and attacks on public servants.”

The judge stressed the distinction between peaceful protest and criminal behaviour, adding that people had the same right to peaceful protest whether their cause concerned immigration, globalisation or climate change.

He said the impact of the night’s violence on the community had been “profound”.

Separate police assault charge remains outstanding

Somerville also faces a separate allegation of assaulting a police officer arising from his arrest on 11 September.

He has pleaded not guilty to that charge and is due to face proceedings at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

That allegation remains outstanding and has not been proven in court.