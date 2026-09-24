M6 closed in both directions after HGV overturns in Cumbria causing 90-minute delays

The M6 is closed in both directions in Cumbria after a lorry struck the central reservation and overturned, leaving motorists facing severe delays of more than 90 minutes.

The incident happened within Junction 38 at around midday today and has affected both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

National Highways said the HGV struck the central reservation barrier before overturning and shedding its load across the motorway.

Emergency services are at the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers and other service providers as work continues to clear the carriageways.

Traffic is currently being diverted using the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 38.

National Highways said there are severe delays exceeding 90 minutes in both directions and warned motorists to expect significant disruption.

Drivers travelling through the area are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys while the recovery and clean-up operation continues.

There is currently no confirmed time for the motorway to fully reopen.