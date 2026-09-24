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PLANE CRASH Man rushed to major trauma centre after Tiger Moth plane crash at Upminster aerodrome

Man rushed to major trauma centre after Tiger Moth plane crash at Upminster aerodrome

A man has been rushed to a major trauma centre following a plane crash at an aerodrome in Upminster.

Emergency services were called to Damyns Hall Aerodrome, near the Essex-London border and the M25, at 12.47pm on Wednesday, 23 September.

The London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast response cars and members of its Hazardous Area Response Team to the airfield.

Man taken to major trauma centre

The man was treated by emergency crews at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed in the information released.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has confirmed it was notified of the incident.

The aircraft involved has been identified as a DH82A Tiger Moth.

Investigation launched into Upminster plane crash

The Tiger Moth is a historic aircraft type widely known for its use as a training aircraft, with the model first flying in 1931.

An investigation has now been launched into the circumstances surrounding the crash at Damyns Hall Aerodrome.

Further details about what caused the aircraft to crash have not yet been released.

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