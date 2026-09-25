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ROOF BLAZE Fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton forces buses onto diversion routes

Fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton forces buses onto diversion routes

A fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton has caused disruption to local bus services, with vehicles being diverted away from the area.

The incident was reported late on Thursday night, with buses unable to follow their normal routes through the Foyes Corner and Shirley area.

According to information from the scene, affected services heading towards Millbrook, Lordshill and Romsey were being diverted along Paynes Road, Millbrook Road and Regents Park Road before returning towards Shirley precinct and continuing their journeys.

 

Services travelling towards Southampton city centre are also understood to be affected, although their precise diversion route has not yet been confirmed.

Photographs taken following the incident show emergency activity in the area.

The nature of the fire and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Passengers travelling through Shirley and the surrounding area should expect delays and changes to normal bus routes while the incident is dealt with.

More information will be provided when available.

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