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HIT BY A CAR Child seriously injured after being hit by van on Isle of Wight

Child seriously injured after being hit by van on Isle of Wight

A child has been rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a collision with a van on the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services were called to Manor Road in Lake at around 6.30pm on Thursday, 24 September, following a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Renault Trafic van.

The incident happened close to the junction of Manor Road and Newport Road.

Child taken to St Mary’s Hospital

A number of resources from the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service were sent to the scene to treat the injured child.

The child was subsequently taken to St Mary’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The precise nature and extent of the child’s injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Manor Road sealed off

Police closed Manor Road at both ends following the collision while road policing officers began examining the scene.

Evidence markers could be seen on the road as officers worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours while those investigations continued.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for further information, with an update expected on Friday morning.

No arrests have been reported at this stage.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

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