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PROTEST CHARGES Brighton student faces two public order charges following pro-Palestine protest

Brighton student faces two public order charges following pro-Palestine protest

A student is facing two public order charges over alleged conduct during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Brighton earlier this year.

Maya Szerszen, 20, is accused of offences alleged to have taken place during a Palestine solidarity protest in the city on 28 February 2026.

One of the charges alleges that threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, took place within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

That allegation is being prosecuted as a racially aggravated public order offence under section 31 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

Second public order charge

Szerszen also faces a second charge relating to the same alleged type of conduct.

That charge has been brought under section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 and, unlike the first allegation, is not identified as racially aggravated.

Both charges relate to the demonstration held in Brighton on 28 February.

The case was adjourned on 20 August 2026 for trial.

 

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