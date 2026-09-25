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RIPA LAW Danny Tommo charged as around 200 protesters gather outside Basingstoke police investigation centre

Danny Tommo charged as around 200 protesters gather outside Basingstoke police investigation centre

Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, is due to appear in court today after being charged following an incident involving a boat in the English Channel.

Thomas, 37, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of criminal damage after police received an allegation that a boat was damaged in the Channel while an emergency responder was on board.

He has also been charged under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 for allegedly failing to comply with a requirement to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone.

Thomas was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court by video link on Friday, 25 September.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges following an investigation by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary into the incident on Tuesday, 22 September.

Chris Derrick, from the CPS, said prosecutors had concluded there was sufficient evidence for the case to be brought before a court and that criminal proceedings were considered to be in the public interest.

The CPS stressed that proceedings against Thomas are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

Thomas had previously posted footage online appearing to show him using a knife to damage the side of an inflatable boat in the English Channel.

Police have said an emergency responder was aboard the vessel when the alleged damage occurred.

His court appearance follows a large demonstration outside the police investigation centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening.

Around 400 people were reported to have gathered after calls circulated on social media for supporters to attend following Thomas’s arrest.

Demonstrators carrying Union flags could be heard chanting “free DT”, while police officers formed a line near the entrance to the investigation centre.

The demonstration was reported to have remained peaceful, although six people were arrested during the evening.

Thomas was initially arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage with intent to endanger life and alleged maritime offences.

Those were arrest allegations. The charges now before the court are criminal damage and the separate RIPA offence concerning his phone PIN.

The case comes amid continuing protests and heightened public debate surrounding small boat crossings in the English Channel.

Home Office figures cited in reports show 781 people arrived in the UK in 10 small boats on Thursday, taking the provisional number of Channel arrivals this year to 18,565.

Thomas is expected to appear before Basingstoke magistrates by video link today.

The allegations against him have not been proven and the criminal pro

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