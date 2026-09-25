Durham Police officer accused of sexual messages to alleged 13-year-old decoy

Serious allegations have been made against a serving Durham Constabulary officer after an online child-protection group claimed he exchanged sexual messages with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old child.

The group alleges the officer, identified by them only as “Jayden”, had been communicating with one of its adult-operated decoy accounts through Snapchat.

It is claimed the officer sent photographs of himself wearing police uniform during the conversations, including images allegedly taken while he was on duty.

The group further claims that one of the photographs showed the officer while guarding the scene of a murder investigation.

According to the group, its members waited for the officer to finish duty before confronting him as he left work.

They allege that an incident then took place in which their vehicle was boxed in, and members of the group were assaulted.

The group says evidence relating to the alleged online conversations was subsequently handed to police and that the officer has since been “dealt with by police”.

UKNIP has not independently verified the contents of the alleged Snapchat conversations, the identity or employment history of the man named by the group, or the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

There is currently no information in the material provided confirming whether the officer has been arrested, suspended, placed on restricted duties or charged with any offence.

Durham Constabulary has been approached for clarification regarding the allegations and the officer’s current status.

The allegations remain unproven and no suggestion should be taken from their publication that the officer has committed a criminal offence.