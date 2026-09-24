Protesters gather outside Basingstoke police station following Danny Tommo arrest

Protesters have gathered outside Basingstoke police station following the arrest of political activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, over an incident involving an inflatable boat in the English Channel.

Supporters were urged on social media to attend the police station on Thursday evening, 24 September, with footage from the scene showing demonstrators chanting “Free DT”.

The gathering follows Thomas’s arrest on Wednesday night after footage circulated online appearing to show him damaging an inflatable dinghy in the Channel while an emergency responder remained on board.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed on Thursday morning that a 37-year-old man from Portsmouth had been arrested following the incident.

Danny Tommo remains at centre of Channel investigation

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with the damage to the boat.

Footage of the Channel incident had been broadcast online and appeared to show Thomas approaching the inflatable vessel from another boat before cutting into it.

An emergency responder was still aboard the inflatable at the time.

The arrest prompted calls online for supporters to travel to Basingstoke, where Thomas was reported to be in police custody.

Demonstrators gather outside police station

A number of protesters, some wearing face coverings, subsequently assembled outside the police station on Thursday evening.

Video posted online showed demonstrators chanting in support of Thomas as police maintained a presence around the gathering.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was among those who promoted calls on social media for supporters to attend the demonstration.

As of Thursday evening, UKNIP has not independently verified claims circulating on social media that people have been arrested during the Basingstoke protest.

Thomas has not been convicted of any offence in connection with the Channel incident, and the police investigation remains ongoing.