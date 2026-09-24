Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens criticises longtime friend Ed Sheeran over Gaza response

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens has publicly criticised longtime friend Ed Sheeran over the singer’s response to controversy surrounding Macklemore and Palestine.

Stephens, who has reportedly known Sheeran for around 15 years, said he had also contacted the singer privately by email before speaking publicly about his position.

His comments follow criticism of Sheeran over his response to a dispute involving Macklemore and an act associated with Sheeran.

Stephens acknowledged that Sheeran had been supportive of numerous artists during his career, but said he considered the singer’s response to the controversy “unacceptable”.

“In spite of Ed being a very kind person who has helped many of these artists with their careers, it was unacceptable how he chose to respond,” Stephens said.

He went on to strongly criticise what he described as Sheeran’s attempt to maintain “political neutrality” and his use of the word “conflict” when referring to Gaza.

Stephens characterised events in Gaza as genocide and criticised Sheeran for saying he was not complicit. The characterisation of the war in Gaza as genocide is politically and legally contested and has been the subject of international legal proceedings.

Stephens also questioned Sheeran’s explanation that the situation was “incredibly complex”, arguing that the original dispute involving Macklemore did not require the singer to make a wider political declaration.

According to Stephens, Sheeran could instead have taken a position specifically over the treatment of the act involved.

Stephens suggested Sheeran’s approach amounted to remaining politically neutral to avoid alienating parts of his audience, while Sheeran has framed his position around hope and unity.

The intervention is notable because Stephens and Sheeran have been friends for years and have moved within the same British music scene.

It follows further public criticism of Sheeran from other artists over his handling of the controversy.

Claims circulating online that Sheeran has subsequently lost around 500,000 Instagram followers and suffered a significant fall in ticket sales have not been independently verified.

Sheeran has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, and the latest criticism relates to his public statements and position on the Israel-Gaza war.