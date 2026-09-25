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FLAT BLAZE Aerial ladder sent to Southampton fire as crews tackle incident near Foyes Corner

Aerial ladder sent to Southampton fire as crews tackle incident near Foyes Corner

An aerial ladder platform has been sent to the scene of a fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton as firefighters continue dealing with the incident.

The specialist appliance from St Mary’s has joined Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service crews at the scene, where emergency services have been responding to a fire in the Shirley area.

The incident has caused disruption to local roads and bus services, with buses being diverted away from their normal routes.

Services heading towards Millbrook, Lordshill and Romsey have been reported diverting via Paynes Road, Millbrook Road and Regents Park Road before returning towards Shirley precinct.

Local residents initially reported seeing a significant emergency service response in the area, with speculation about the source of the fire.

 

One resident living close to the scene has since said the fire was in a flat behind a barber shop and claimed a firefighter told her that a tumble dryer had caught fire.

That information has not yet been formally confirmed by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

The deployment of the aerial ladder indicates crews have brought specialist equipment to the incident, although the scale of any damage and whether anyone has been injured remain unclear.

Fire crews remain at the scene and further updates are expected.

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