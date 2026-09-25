A convicted drug dealer who attempted to restart a heroin and crack cocaine operation just weeks after being released from prison has been jailed following a Kent Police investigation.

Joe Eastwood, 29, was still on licence for previous offences when detectives identified him as the person behind a drug line operating in the Dartford area.

Between 12 March and 21 May 2026, the phone linked to the operation was used to send bulk marketing messages to drug users advertising heroin and crack cocaine for sale.

Police uncovered the line after some of the messages were discovered on a phone seized during an unrelated arrest.

Further enquiries subsequently identified Eastwood as the person running the operation.

Drugs found during raid on Dartford home

Detectives found that the marketing messages suddenly stopped on 21 May – the same day Eastwood ran away from police officers who spotted him while on patrol in Ash Road, Hawley.

Officers later executed a warrant at Eastwood’s home in the same road.

A large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin was discovered inside a fishing gilet stored in an outbuilding.

Police also recovered scales and clingfilm.

Investigators found a handwritten note containing names and numbers which were subsequently confirmed as recipients of marketing messages sent by the drug line.

Forensic testing identified Eastwood’s fingerprints on the note.

Further examination of the drug phone also showed it had been used to make personal calls to Eastwood’s friends and family.

Eastwood jailed for more than three years

Eastwood was charged on 1 June 2026 with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between 12 March and 21 May.

He admitted the offences in court the following day.

Appearing at Woolwich Crown Court on 17 September, Eastwood was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Detective Inspector Rob Hemsley said: “Joe Eastwood thought he could restart a drugs line, just weeks after being released from prison on licence for a similar offence.

“However our officers are skilled in detecting reoffending, and their determination ensured that the evidence gathered was so compelling, he was left with no option but to admit he was offending again.”