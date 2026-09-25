Inquest hears three-year-old Noah Woods escaped through gap in fence before being found dead in Suffolk lake

A three-year-old boy who was found dead in a Suffolk lake following a huge search involving more than 1,000 volunteers had left a children’s play area through a gap in a fence, an inquest has heard.

Noah Woods, who was non-verbal and partially deaf, disappeared on September 15 after becoming separated from a relative while at a playground in Brantham.

His body was later recovered from Decoy Pond.

Details of the circumstances surrounding Noah’s disappearance were heard at Ipswich Coroner’s Court on Friday, September 25.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick told the hearing that Noah had been under the supervision of relatives as part of his normal routine and had been taken to an under-fives play area.

CCTV footage showed Noah playing with a relative between 2.13pm and 2.37pm.

However, the court heard that the camera was motion-activated and therefore did not provide continuous footage of what happened.

Evidence presented at the inquest indicated that Noah left the play area through a gap in the fence which led into a memorial garden.

He then went through an open gate.

A relative caring for Noah immediately followed him and attempted to catch up as the three-year-old headed in the direction of Decoy Pond.

The relative called out to Noah and remained close behind him, but after approximately 200 metres the youngster could no longer be seen.

Emergency services were alerted and a major search operation was launched.

Police officers and specialist search teams were joined by more than 1,000 volunteers from the local community as efforts intensified to find Noah.

He was eventually located by a Metropolitan Police diver around five metres from the bank of Decoy Pond, within submerged tree roots.

Noah’s death was formally confirmed later that evening by his mother, Charlie Peck, at Ipswich Hospital.

Assistant Coroner Jyoti Gill opened proceedings by expressing her condolences to Noah’s family, friends and everyone affected by his death.

The brief hearing was subsequently adjourned to a date yet to be determined while further investigations are carried out.

Following the discovery of his son’s body, Noah’s father Rhys Woods paid an emotional tribute to the three-year-old.

He described Noah as a loving and innocent child and spoke of the devastating impact his death had had on the family.

Mr Woods said it had been a privilege to be Noah’s parent as the family mourned the loss of their young son.