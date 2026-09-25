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DEATH PROBE Forensic activity in Shipley linked to unexplained death of man on Cragg Road

Forensic activity in Shipley linked to unexplained death of man on Cragg Road

Police have confirmed that crime scene investigators seen working on Rochester Street in Shipley are investigating the unexplained death of a man found nearby.

Forensic officers and detectives were pictured carrying out enquiries on Rochester Street following the discovery of a man’s body on Cragg Road.

Emergency services were initially called to Cragg Road at around 6.33am on Thursday, September 24, after police were contacted by ambulance crews following reports of a sudden death in a public place.

An adult man was found dead at the scene.

Police said his death was being treated as unexplained and established a scene while officers began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The subsequent forensic activity on Rochester Street has now been confirmed as being connected to the Cragg Road investigation.

Crime scene investigators have been carrying out examinations in the area as detectives work to establish what happened before the man’s death.

Police have not released further details about the identity of the man or the circumstances in which he was found.

There has also been no confirmation at this stage that the death is being treated as suspicious.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

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