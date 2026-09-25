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RIDER INJURED Police called to crash involving car and motorcycle on Smith Lane in Bradford

Police called to crash involving car and motorcycle on Smith Lane in Bradford

Emergency services have been called to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Smith Lane in Bradford.

Police attended the scene after the crash was reported on Thursday evening, with motorists facing delays while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been confirmed and there is currently no official information regarding any injuries.

Drivers travelling through the area have been advised to expect disruption while the incident is dealt with.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or footage from Smith Lane is asked to get in touch.

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