Fire crews tackle blaze involving two garages as smoke billows over Thornton-Cleveleys

Firefighters have tackled a blaze involving two domestic garages after plumes of smoke were seen billowing over Thornton-Cleveleys in Lancashire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at a property on Hexham Avenue at around 6.35pm.

Fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews found a fire affecting two garages.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames using two hose reels and a jet.

Crews worked to prevent the blaze from spreading further and succeeded in bringing the incident under control.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one jet to tackle the fire. Crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading further and brought the incident under control.

“The fire affected two garages. Firefighters remained at the scene carrying out damping down operations and checking for hotspots.

“The fire is believed to have been accidental and the cause is under investigation.”

Crews remained at Hexham Avenue following the main firefighting operation to damp down the affected area and check for any remaining hotspots.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established and remains under investigation.