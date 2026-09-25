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MIGRANT HOTEL Syrian man denies rape and sexual assault charges linked to Warwickshire hotel allegations

Syrian man denies rape and sexual assault charges linked to Warwickshire hotel allegations

A Syrian man has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges following allegations involving two teenage girls at a hotel in Warwickshire.

Ahmad Hania, 27, of King Edward Road, Nuneaton, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on September 24, where he entered not guilty pleas with the assistance of an Arabic interpreter.

The charges relate to an incident in August this year when Warwickshire Police were called to a hotel in Kenilworth following reports that two girls had been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors allege that Hania raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her and a second teenage girl during the same incident.

He is also accused of kissing and sexually touching the girls without their consent.

Hania denies all the allegations against him.

Neither of the teenage complainants can be identified because they are entitled to automatic lifetime anonymity under the law.

Following the pleas, Judge Tom Rochford granted Hania continued bail on the same conditions previously imposed.

Addressing Hania, the judge said: “There are likely to be hearings before then which you must attend. You will have the right to give evidence at your trial.

“You will continue bail on the same conditions as before.”

A five-day trial has been scheduled to begin on August 1, 2028.

The allegations against Hania have not been proven and the case will now be determined through criminal proceedings at Warwick Crown Court.

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