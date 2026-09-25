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WALK OUT Care worker avoids jail after stealing £8,000 from vulnerable pensioner

Care worker avoids jail after stealing £8,000 from vulnerable pensioner

A care worker who admitted stealing £8,000 from a vulnerable elderly woman she was employed to support has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Gaynor Ewart, 49, was ordered to complete 280 hours of unpaid work and repay the £8,000 after appearing at Paisley Sheriff Court.

Ewart admitted embezzling money from a pensioner, believed to be in her 80s, while employed as a carer with Trust Housing Association.

The offences took place between June 2022 and June 2023 at a supported housing complex in Thornliebank, where Ewart worked with elderly residents.

Prosecutors said Ewart took the woman’s bank card and dishonestly obtained a total of £8,000 from her.

The theft came to light after relatives of the pensioner noticed significant amounts of money were missing from her bank account.

Concerns were raised and an investigation was launched, eventually resulting in criminal proceedings against Ewart.

She had initially faced allegations involving almost £20,000, but prosecutors subsequently accepted a reduced charge relating to £8,000.

Claims also emerged during reporting of the case about Ewart’s lifestyle during the period of the offending.

Sources alleged she regularly arrived for work wearing designer clothing and expensive trainers and had travelled abroad, including to Florida.

Social media photographs were also reported to have shown holidays and family trips to Disneyland during the period covered by the offences.

Those lifestyle claims were not part of the offence admitted by Ewart and do not establish how any particular purchases or trips were funded.

Despite the breach of trust involved, Ewart was not given an immediate custodial sentence.

She was instead ordered to undertake 280 hours of unpaid work and repay the £8,000 taken from the pensioner.

The case involved the exploitation of a vulnerable woman by someone employed in a position of care and trust, with the criminal proceedings bringing an offending period lasting approximately a year to a conclusion.

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