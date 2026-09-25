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CHILD PREDATOR Sheerness child abuser jailed for 22 years after raping and torturing victims

Sheerness child abuser jailed for 22 years after raping and torturing victims

A Sheerness child abuser who raped and sexually assaulted victims before later bragging about his crimes in private online chats has been jailed for 22 years.

David Hooper, 57, was convicted earlier this year of 17 offences, including rape, sexual assault and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Maidstone Crown Court heard that Hooper subjected two victims to sexual abuse between 2004 and 2013, including molesting and raping them.

He later boasted about the abuse during private online conversations.

During the same period, Hooper also subjected another girl to physical abuse and torture.

Kent Police said he strangled the victim and forced her to carry out gruelling exercises until she vomited.

Hooper, who lived in the Marine Town area of Sheerness, was arrested on September 6, 2025.

Officers searching his home discovered four extendable batons, a knife and a zombie knife.

Hooper denied committing the offences, but a jury at Maidstone Crown Court unanimously found him guilty of all 17 counts on June 15, 2026.

He returned to the same court on Friday, September 25, where he was sentenced to 22 years in prison with a further six years on licence.

Hooper was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Investigating officer DC Lucas Melella said: “These victims went through sustained horrific abuse and Hooper’s depravity will have lifelong consequences for them.

“Boasting online of his crimes demonstrates not only his remorselessness but also his pride in having committed these sickening crimes.

“The length of his sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending, and we are satisfied he will now spend a significant number of years behind bars where he can’t harm anyone else.

“We commend his victims for their bravery and strength throughout this process and we hope this prison sentence will give them some sense of justice.”

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