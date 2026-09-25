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CHANNEL DEATHS Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

Two migrants have died during attempts to cross the English Channel to Britain as French prosecutors launch criminal investigations into the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

The incidents happened on the northern French coast on Thursday amid further attempts by groups to board overcrowded small boats heading towards the UK.

One incident occurred at Camiers, south of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where fighting was reported after a migrant boat got into difficulty in the water.

Around 30 people managed to board the vessel before a man was discovered in the water after suffering what was reported to be a cardiac arrest.

Emergency medical teams attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several miles further north, another person was found dead on the beach at Neufchâtel-Hardelot. The person was described as being in their 30s.

Boulogne prosecutor Cécile Gressier confirmed investigations had been opened into both deaths, with investigators examining whether criminal offences, including potential manslaughter, may have been committed.

The deaths come amid a renewed increase in Channel crossings during favourable weather conditions.

Home Office figures cited in the report show 781 people arrived in the UK by small boat on Wednesday, the highest single-day total recorded so far this year.

The same figures put the number of people reaching England by the route since January at 18,565, more than 40% lower than during the equivalent period in 2025.

The latest fatalities mean at least 21 people, including women and children, have died in the Channel this year while attempting to reach Britain, according to figures cited in the report.

French and British authorities continue operations on both sides of the Channel targeting people-smuggling networks and responding to boats attempting the crossing.

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