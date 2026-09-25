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BRING HIM HOME Police increasingly concerned for missing Crawley man who regularly walks trails on the Downs

Police increasingly concerned for missing Crawley man who regularly walks trails on the Downs

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Crawley man who has not been seen for several days and is known to regularly walk trails across the South Downs.

Sussex Police is searching for 40-year-old Broly, who was last seen at around 9.50am on Tuesday, September 22, when he went to meet a friend.

Broly is described as around 5ft tall with short brown hair. Police said it is not currently known what clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.

Officers say he has links to Crawley town centre and Broadfield as well as Horsham.

He is also known to regularly walk using trails on the Downs, potentially widening the area in which searches and enquiries may be carried out.

Sussex Police said officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1678 of 23/09.

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