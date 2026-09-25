Carnival UK confirms job losses in major shake-up at Southampton headquarters

Carnival UK has confirmed its workforce is expected to shrink as part of a major restructuring involving P&O Cruises and Cunard at its Southampton headquarters.

The cruise giant, one of Southampton’s biggest employers, began consulting staff in June as it moved to change responsibilities and create teams working across both cruise brands.

The company has not yet confirmed the exact number of jobs affected but expects its overall headcount to fall by a single-digit percentage.

A Carnival UK spokesperson said: “Exact numbers are still being finalised but it is anticipated that there will be a reduction in headcount of a single-digit percentage.”

The restructuring is particularly significant for Southampton, where Carnival UK has a major presence at Carnival House in Harbour Parade.

According to an economic impact report published by the company in 2025, around 1,650 full-time employees worked at its Southampton headquarters.

The report estimated those jobs contributed £351 million in direct gross value added to the local economy.

The changes have also resulted in a reshuffle at the top of the company.

Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, has taken responsibility as president of Cunard, while former Cunard president Katie McAlister has moved into a newly created role as chief commerce officer at Carnival UK.

The restructuring has prompted concerns among travel agents, although Carnival UK has previously said its level of support for trade partners will remain unchanged.

The cruise industry has a significant economic impact across Southampton and the wider region.

Carnival UK’s economic impact study estimated that each turnaround of one of its ships in Southampton contributes almost £1.9 million to the economy, rising to £2.5 million for larger vessels.

The company also spends around £37 million on UK port services, while P&O Cruises, Cunard and other Carnival Corporation brands collectively contribute more than £112 million to travel agents, according to the report.

Exact numbers of Southampton-based positions being lost as part of the restructuring have yet to be finalised.