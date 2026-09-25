Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HATE ATTACK Boy, 15, arrested after obscene and anti-Israel graffiti sprayed across Swanley

Boy, 15, arrested after obscene and anti-Israel graffiti sprayed across Swanley

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after businesses, a GP surgery, playground equipment and a railway station were targeted with obscene and anti-Israel graffiti in Swanley.

Kent Police and British Transport Police are investigating a series of criminal damage incidents across the town over the weekend of September 19 and 20.

The Oaks GP Surgery, a YMCA charity shop and equipment at Swanley Recreation Ground were among the locations targeted with spray paint.

Graffiti was also daubed across Swanley railway station, where a ticket machine and information boards were vandalised.

Messages sprayed around the town included swear words as well as anti-Israel slogans.

Kent Police arrested a 15-year-old local boy in connection with the investigation. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police have confirmed that the incidents are not currently being treated as a hate crime.

Chief Inspector Paul Diddams said: “Investigations remain ongoing and my team will explore every line of enquiry available to bring those responsible to justice.

“The impact of such criminal damage on our community is not lost on us, and we have worked with partner agencies as part of our enquiries to help ensure the vandalism and paint is cleaned up so people can continue to enjoy Swanley town centre and everything it has to offer.”

Despite graffiti being sprayed on the exterior of The Oaks GP Surgery, the practice was able to open as normal and appointments were not disrupted.

No internal damage to the affected buildings has been reported.

Michael Horwood, Sevenoaks District Councillor for Swanley Christchurch and Swanley Village, described the vandalism as “deeply disgusting”.

He said Swanley Town Council chief executive Ryan Hayman had been working with the railway station, town centre owners and GP surgery to ensure the graffiti was removed as quickly as possible.

Cllr Horwood also praised police for making an arrest.

He said: “I want to especially thank Kent Police officers, who acted swiftly to identify and arrest a suspect in connection with the damage.”

Most of the graffiti had been removed by Monday, September 21, although smaller areas remained and further vandalism was reportedly being discovered on bins and in less obvious locations around the town.

Swanley MP Laura Trott also said she was “appalled” by the vandalism and praised staff at Swanley Medical Practice for their response.

Police are appealing for residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam footage from the area to check their recordings.

Anyone with information should contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 19-0174.

The teenager has not been charged and the allegations against him have not been proven.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Danny Tommo charged after English Channel dinghy incident

TWO TIER JUSTICE Danny Tommo charged after English Channel dinghy incident

Breaking News, UK News
TalkTalk could enter administration within days as officials prepare for possible disruption

CUT OFF TalkTalk could enter administration within days as officials prepare for possible disruption

UK News
Protesters gather outside Basingstoke police station following Danny Tommo arrest

FREE "DT" Protesters gather outside Basingstoke police station following Danny Tommo arrest

UK News
Wendy’s manager arrested after allegedly tying neurodivergent employee to grill workstation

BAIL BOND Wendy’s manager arrested after allegedly tying neurodivergent employee to grill workstation

US News
Around 200 protesters gather in Basingstoke after Danny Tommo arrested over Channel boat incident

Around 200 protesters gather in Basingstoke after Danny Tommo arrested over Channel boat incident

Breaking News, UK News
Enfield man jailed after using AI to turn photos of women and children into sexual images

AI PERV Enfield man jailed after using AI to turn photos of women and children into sexual images

UK News
Two arrested after serious assault outside Poundland in Plymouth city centre

STREET ATTACK Two arrested after serious assault outside Poundland in Plymouth city centre

UK News
Man jailed after attacking woman with hammer at Bristol home

HAMMER ATTACK Man jailed after attacking woman with hammer at Bristol home

UK News
Fire tears through Hackney community garden as residents evacuated after ‘loud bangs’

MAJOR BLAZE Fire tears through Hackney community garden as residents evacuated after ‘loud bangs’

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering couple in their Newhaven home before collecting their children from school

EVIL HUMAN Man jailed for life after murdering couple in their Newhaven home before collecting their children from school

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Danny Tommo charged as around 200 protesters gather outside Basingstoke police investigation centre

RIPA LAW Danny Tommo charged as around 200 protesters gather outside Basingstoke police investigation centre

UK News
Portsmouth protester jailed for two years after violence erupts following small boat arrival

INSULT TO JUSTICE Portsmouth protester jailed for two years after violence erupts following small boat arrival

UK News
Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens criticises longtime friend Ed Sheeran over Gaza response

GAZA DIG Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens criticises longtime friend Ed Sheeran over Gaza response

US News
MORE FOR YOU
Mother who groomed 15-year-old boy into sexual relationship is pregnant with fourth child

CHILD PREDATOR Mother who groomed 15-year-old boy into sexual relationship is pregnant with fourth child

UK News
Police called to crash involving car and motorcycle on Smith Lane in Bradford

RIDER INJURED Police called to crash involving car and motorcycle on Smith Lane in Bradford

Breaking News
Lodger stabbed landlord 179 times after falsely believing he had poisoned him

LANDLORD HORROR Lodger stabbed landlord 179 times after falsely believing he had poisoned him

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Forensic activity in Shipley linked to unexplained death of man on Cragg Road

DEATH PROBE Forensic activity in Shipley linked to unexplained death of man on Cragg Road

UK News
Carnival UK confirms job losses in major shake-up at Southampton headquarters

JOB LOSSES Carnival UK confirms job losses in major shake-up at Southampton headquarters

UK News
Major human trafficking crackdown sees 36 arrested in raids across Scotland

CRACKDOWN Major human trafficking crackdown sees 36 arrested in raids across Scotland

UK News
Watch Live