Boy, 15, arrested after obscene and anti-Israel graffiti sprayed across Swanley

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after businesses, a GP surgery, playground equipment and a railway station were targeted with obscene and anti-Israel graffiti in Swanley.

Kent Police and British Transport Police are investigating a series of criminal damage incidents across the town over the weekend of September 19 and 20.

The Oaks GP Surgery, a YMCA charity shop and equipment at Swanley Recreation Ground were among the locations targeted with spray paint.

Graffiti was also daubed across Swanley railway station, where a ticket machine and information boards were vandalised.

Messages sprayed around the town included swear words as well as anti-Israel slogans.

Kent Police arrested a 15-year-old local boy in connection with the investigation. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police have confirmed that the incidents are not currently being treated as a hate crime.

Chief Inspector Paul Diddams said: “Investigations remain ongoing and my team will explore every line of enquiry available to bring those responsible to justice.

“The impact of such criminal damage on our community is not lost on us, and we have worked with partner agencies as part of our enquiries to help ensure the vandalism and paint is cleaned up so people can continue to enjoy Swanley town centre and everything it has to offer.”

Despite graffiti being sprayed on the exterior of The Oaks GP Surgery, the practice was able to open as normal and appointments were not disrupted.

No internal damage to the affected buildings has been reported.

Michael Horwood, Sevenoaks District Councillor for Swanley Christchurch and Swanley Village, described the vandalism as “deeply disgusting”.

He said Swanley Town Council chief executive Ryan Hayman had been working with the railway station, town centre owners and GP surgery to ensure the graffiti was removed as quickly as possible.

Cllr Horwood also praised police for making an arrest.

He said: “I want to especially thank Kent Police officers, who acted swiftly to identify and arrest a suspect in connection with the damage.”

Most of the graffiti had been removed by Monday, September 21, although smaller areas remained and further vandalism was reportedly being discovered on bins and in less obvious locations around the town.

Swanley MP Laura Trott also said she was “appalled” by the vandalism and praised staff at Swanley Medical Practice for their response.

Police are appealing for residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam footage from the area to check their recordings.

Anyone with information should contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 19-0174.

The teenager has not been charged and the allegations against him have not been proven.