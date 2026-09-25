Forty lambs stolen from Wiltshire fields as police launch appeal

Police have launched an investigation after an entire flock of 40 lambs was stolen from fields in a Wiltshire village.

The North Country Mule lambs were taken from fields above Norrington Farm in Berwick St John, near the Wiltshire-Dorset border.

Wiltshire Police believe the theft happened sometime between July 5 and August 31.

The animals had been kept alongside Old Shaftesbury Drove on an open and exposed hillside which police say is regularly used by walkers and motorists.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the period in which the lambs disappeared.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has recently seen the flock or has information about where the animals may have been taken.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260107129.

Information about the suspected rural crime can also be submitted directly to Wiltshire Police online.

Enquiries into the theft remain ongoing.