RAF pilots expected to make full recovery after ejecting from Hawk T2 before Anglesey crash

Two RAF pilots who ejected from a Hawk T2 training jet moments before it crashed on Anglesey are expected to make a full recovery.

The aircraft came down near Pencarnisiog on Wednesday, September 23, shortly after taking off from RAF Valley on a routine training sortie.

The two crew members — a trainee pilot and a highly experienced instructor — encountered a problem shortly after take-off and declared an emergency.

Both pilots then ejected from the aircraft before it crashed.

They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment and are reported to be recovering well.

Group Captain Gez Currie, Station Commander at RAF Valley, said the two pilots were doing well and were in “extremely good spirits”.

He said the aircraft “would have been aimed” towards what the pilot believed was an open field before the crew ejected, in an effort to keep it away from built-up areas and people on the ground.

There were no reports of anyone on the ground being injured.

The RAF has now temporarily paused flying operations involving both the Hawk T1 and Hawk T2 as a precaution while investigators establish what happened.

The Hawk T1 is also operated by the RAF Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows.

Group Captain Currie stressed that the investigation remains at an early stage and said it would be premature to speculate about what caused the emergency.

The incident is now subject to a formal investigation.