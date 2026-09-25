Police activity sparks concern in Smallfield after damaged car found near Meadow View

A significant police presence in Smallfield has prompted concern among residents after a damaged vehicle was seen in a car park near Meadow View and Plough Road.

Residents reported seeing several police vehicles and officers in the area during Thursday evening, with police activity continuing into the night. One witness said several police cars and a van were present at around 9pm.

Another resident reported seeing police searching hedges along the main road, while claims circulating locally suggested there may have been a serious incident.

Photographs shared within a local community group appear to show a damaged vehicle at the scene.

Residents have also reported seeing holes in the vehicle’s windscreen, with one person suggesting they could have been caused by gunfire. However, there has been no official confirmation that a firearm was involved, and the nature of the damage remains unclear.

Another witness said they saw two men and smoke near what they initially believed could have been a burnt-out vehicle between around 7.30pm and 8pm.

The vehicle was reportedly removed from the area on Friday morning.

There has also been local speculation that a stabbing may have taken place, but this has not been confirmed by police.

UKNIP is seeking further information from Surrey Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, whether anyone was injured and the reason for the extensive police presence.

This story will be updated when further confirmed information becomes available.