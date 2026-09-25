Mental health patient who killed fellow inpatient had no violence risk plan, inquest told

A mental health patient who killed a fellow inpatient at a secure psychiatric unit did not have a specific care plan in place assessing his potential risk of violence, an inquest has heard.

Ahsan Zia, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, fatally attacked 55-year-old Michael Matthews at the Hadrian Clinic in Newcastle in April 2022.

Newcastle Coroner’s Court heard that a Prevention and Management of Violence and Aggression (PMVA) plan had not been drawn up for Zia when he was admitted because he was not considered to present as a violent patient at the time.

Zia, now 33, was subsequently convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was given an indefinite hospital order. He is currently receiving treatment at Rampton Hospital, a high-security psychiatric hospital in Nottinghamshire.

The inquest heard Zia had been experiencing severe psychotic symptoms, including delusions that people were planning to rape and kill him.

He had also reported hallucinations involving the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Russell Patton, deputy chief operating officer representing Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, told the hearing that Zia had been placed under observation while receiving treatment.

However, he explained that a PMVA plan was not routinely prepared for every patient admitted to the unit.

Senior Coroner Georgina Nolan questioned whether discussions had taken place about how any potential risks presented by Zia should be managed.

Mr Patton acknowledged that no such assessment had been formally documented and accepted that the issue should have been recorded in writing.

The court heard Zia entered Mr Matthews’ room on the clinic’s acute Fellside Wing before carrying out an attack lasting approximately 28 seconds.

Mr Matthews was punched, kicked and stamped on during the assault.

He died four days later from his injuries, with members of his family travelling from Dorset to remain at his bedside.

Mr Patton was questioned about whether closer supervision could have prevented the fatal attack.

He told the inquest that enhanced observation can reduce the likelihood of incidents but cannot eliminate the risk entirely, adding that violent incidents can still occur when patients are being supervised on a one-to-one or even two-to-one basis.

The hearing was also told that the NHS trust has introduced changes to its care-planning processes since Mr Matthews’ death.

Mr Matthews, who had previously been described by his family as a keen nature lover, is survived by two brothers and a sister.

The inquest into his death is continuing.