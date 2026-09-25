Motorcyclist critically injured in crash outside Bradford Royal Infirmary

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a serious collision outside Bradford Royal Infirmary.

Police were called at 10.16pm following a collision involving a silver Seat Leon and a red Yamaha R6 motorcycle on Smith Lane.

The crash happened outside the Gate 6 entrance to Bradford Royal Infirmary.

The motorcycle rider, a 45-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Police said his condition was subsequently described as stable.

Officers investigating the collision are now appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle immediately before the crash.

Motorists who were travelling along Smith Lane or in the surrounding area at the time are also being asked to check their dashcam footage for anything which could assist the investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing.