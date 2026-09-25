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CAR JACKING Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

Two Keighley men jailed for more than 20 years after ‘absolutely vicious’ car-jacking

Two men from Keighley have been jailed for a combined 20 years and one month after dragging a lone woman from her car during what a judge described as an “absolutely vicious” street robbery.

Imran Altaf, 31, of Harewood Crescent, Oakworth, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Dawood Basharat, 29, of Highfield Road, was jailed for eight years and one month.

Bradford Crown Court heard the victim was sitting alone in her vehicle in Keighley when the two men approached her, took her keys and attempted to force her out of the driver’s seat.

The woman desperately held onto the steering wheel as the attack unfolded.

Altaf kicked her twice in the chest and struck her in the head, while Basharat attempted to pull her from the driver’s seat.

The terrified victim later described fearing for her life during the ordeal.

She said: “At one point I feared they were going to kill me. I thought I was going to be kidnapped.”

The pair eventually succeeded in taking the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police later located the stolen car and a pursuit followed before the men were stopped on Stanningley Bypass.

Both were subsequently brought before Bradford Crown Court, where the seriousness and violence of the attack resulted in lengthy prison sentences.

Altaf received 12 years behind bars and Basharat was sentenced to eight years and one month, giving the pair a combined sentence of 20 years and one month.

The sentencing judge described the carjacking as an “absolutely vicious” robbery.

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