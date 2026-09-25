Three men arrested over alleged sexual assault during migrant boat crossing to Lanzarote

Three men have been arrested in Spain on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman during a migrant boat crossing from Africa to the Canary Islands.

The suspects, aged 21, 25 and 30, were detained after the inflatable vessel reached Lanzarote following a major rescue operation.

Spanish National Police said the alleged sexual assault took place while the boat was believed to be in international waters.

The woman reported what had allegedly happened to emergency and rescue personnel after reaching the port of Arrecife, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have arrested three men aged 21, 25 and 30 as alleged perpetrators of a multiple sexual assault committed against a woman on a small boat.”

Woman received emergency treatment after reaching Lanzarote

Police said the woman was in a serious condition when she reached the port.

She was initially assisted by emergency services before receiving specialist support as an alleged victim of sexual assault.

Officers detained the three suspects following information provided by the woman and a witness who agreed to give a statement.

The nationalities of the arrested men have not been disclosed.

A judge is now overseeing the criminal investigation.

Three bodies recovered during rescue operation

The arrests relate to a vessel involved in a major rescue operation on 16 September.

Spanish coastguards initially reported coordinating the rescue of a boat carrying people described as sub-Saharan migrants approximately 77 nautical miles from Arrecife.

Three bodies were recovered from the sea during the operation, while 65 survivors were brought ashore.

Reports have suggested that other passengers may have gone overboard during the five-day journey.

Officials involved in the rescue subsequently suggested that around 14 people could remain missing, potentially increasing the number of deaths associated with the crossing if those missing are confirmed to have died.

Some passengers were reportedly believed to have entered the water after becoming distressed when rescue vessels arrived.

Criminal investigation continues

Spanish authorities have previously investigated allegations of serious offences committed during migrant crossings to the country’s islands.

In a separate case last year, police investigated allegations that two young people had been sexually assaulted during a boat journey from Africa to Ibiza.

Another investigation in Gran Canaria involved allegations that migrants had been subjected to violence and thrown overboard after being accused of witchcraft.

The investigation into the alleged assault during the Lanzarote crossing remains ongoing.

The three arrested men are suspects and have not been convicted of any offence. The allegations have yet to be tested in court.