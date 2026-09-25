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NOT GUILTY PLEA Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has pleaded not guilty to criminal damage after being accused of slashing an inflatable boat in the English Channel while an emergency responder was still on board.

The 37-year-old, who is of no fixed address and grew up on Hayling Island, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday following his arrest earlier this week.

Thomas also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of failing to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone to police under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

The criminal damage allegation relates to an incident involving a boat which had been used during a Channel crossing and was adrift at sea.

Prosecutor Kevin Lucie told magistrates that a crew member remained aboard when the vessel was allegedly damaged and could be heard losing air.

The prosecution alleges Thomas used a knife to slash the boat before saying: “You are on English territory. This is England. This is not France anymore.”

Thomas denies the allegation.

The incident came after attempts were made on Tuesday to bring a boat carrying migrants ashore at Gosport. Those plans were subsequently abandoned and the people aboard were taken by sea to Dover.

Thomas indicated that he wants the criminal damage case dealt with at Crown Court, with a further hearing scheduled to take place at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, attended Friday’s hearing and sat in the public gallery in support of Thomas.

The court appearance followed a large demonstration outside Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening.

Several hundred people gathered outside the facility amid reports that Thomas was being held there, with dozens of police officers deployed as the demonstration continued for several hours.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to both charges and the allegations against him remain to be determined by the courts.

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