Danny Tommo remanded in custody after denying Channel boat criminal damage charge

Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges arising from an incident involving a boat in the English Channel.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 25, where he denied criminal damage and a separate charge of failing to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

Thomas elected for both charges to be dealt with by a jury at the Crown Court and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29.

The criminal damage allegation relates to an incident in the Channel in which prosecutors say Thomas used a knife to slash a boat while an emergency responder was on board.

Prosecutor Kevin Lucie told the court that Thomas had travelled into the Channel and watched as the occupants of a small boat were assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and French Coastguard.

The court heard that Thomas allegedly instructed his vessel to be steered towards an empty RIB which was drifting in the water.

Mr Lucie alleged Thomas then armed himself with a knife as rescue crews approached and a French responder boarded the vessel.

Prosecutors say Thomas slashed the boat before making comments about the migrants being taken back to France.

The value of the alleged damage has not yet been established because the vessel was taken back to France, the court heard.

The prosecution said the incident took place against a background of “significant disorder”, including a protest in Gosport earlier in the week.

The second charge relates to Thomas allegedly failing to provide police with the PIN to his iPhone after officers served him with a notice requiring access to the device.

The court heard that the request followed Thomas livestreaming his arrest at a BP petrol station.

Defence raises jurisdiction and ‘lawful excuse’ issues

Simon Pentol KC, defending, stressed that Thomas was not charged over his political activism and said the criminal proceedings concerned the alleged damage and failure to provide the PIN.

The defence indicated that issues in the criminal damage case would include the value of the damage, whether the incident occurred in international waters and outside UK jurisdiction, and whether Thomas had a “lawful excuse”.

In relation to the phone charge, the defence said questions would include whether the notice was issued by an appropriate person and whether Thomas had been given sufficient opportunity to comply.

The court was told Thomas is a professional roofer, lives with his long-term partner and has four children, with his partner currently pregnant.

Thomas was seen dabbing his eyes with a tissue during the hearing before his application for bail was refused.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram sent the case to Portsmouth Crown Court for a hearing on September 29.

The judge said: “I am satisfied there is a real possibility of an immediate custodial sentence in this case.”

Thomas will remain in custody pending the Crown Court hearing.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, attended in support of Thomas.

The court appearance followed a demonstration outside a police investigation centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening, where several hundred people gathered believing Thomas was being held inside. Dozens of police officers monitored the gathering as it continued for several hours.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to both charges and the allegations against him remain to be determined by the court.