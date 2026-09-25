Wakefield care home faces further action after inspectors find standards have deteriorated

A Wakefield care home is facing further regulatory action after inspectors found standards had deteriorated, with concerns raised over residents’ safety, dignity and quality of care.

Brantwood Hall, which provides care for 29 residents including people living with dementia, had already been placed in special measures following an earlier inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors returned to the home in July and found the quality of care had declined further, prompting the regulator to take additional action against operator Roseberry Care Centres.

The CQC said previously identified problems involving staffing and governance had not been adequately addressed, while significant weaknesses remained in the home’s leadership and management.

Inspectors also identified two additional regulatory breaches during their latest visit.

Brantwood Hall remains rated inadequate overall and has not been allowed to accept new residents since restrictions were imposed following an inspection in February.

Among the issues highlighted was a lack of appropriate dementia-friendly resources and activities, while inspectors found residents were not always being supported to maintain their independence.

Concerns were also raised about people’s dignity.

The inspection report recorded an incident in which one resident was left without bedding or a pillow, while inspectors heard members of staff referring to residents by their room numbers rather than their names.

Inspectors also revisited concerns surrounding a resident who had previously been described as neglected, isolated and without meaningful engagement.

The CQC said those concerns remained unresolved.

Victoria Marsden, deputy director at the CQC, said inspectors were told the resident continued to remain in their room and that their mobility had deteriorated.

She said the latest findings demonstrated a further decline in the standard of care, describing the situation as showing a “lack of compassion” and leaving residents “at risk of harm”.

Roseberry Care Centres acknowledged the seriousness of the regulator’s findings and said immediate measures had been introduced following the July inspection.

These included appointing a new manager, increasing staff training and providing additional activities for residents.

A spokesperson for the provider apologised that standards at Brantwood Hall had fallen below those residents and their families should expect.

The company said its aim was to provide kindness and compassionate care to every resident and that its immediate priority was ensuring people received safe, respectful and person-centred care.

Brantwood Hall remains subject to regulatory action while Roseberry Care Centres works to address the concerns identified by inspectors.