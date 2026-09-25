Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FURTHER ACTION Wakefield care home faces further action after inspectors find standards have deteriorated

Wakefield care home faces further action after inspectors find standards have deteriorated

A Wakefield care home is facing further regulatory action after inspectors found standards had deteriorated, with concerns raised over residents’ safety, dignity and quality of care.

Brantwood Hall, which provides care for 29 residents including people living with dementia, had already been placed in special measures following an earlier inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors returned to the home in July and found the quality of care had declined further, prompting the regulator to take additional action against operator Roseberry Care Centres.

The CQC said previously identified problems involving staffing and governance had not been adequately addressed, while significant weaknesses remained in the home’s leadership and management.

Inspectors also identified two additional regulatory breaches during their latest visit.

Brantwood Hall remains rated inadequate overall and has not been allowed to accept new residents since restrictions were imposed following an inspection in February.

Among the issues highlighted was a lack of appropriate dementia-friendly resources and activities, while inspectors found residents were not always being supported to maintain their independence.

Concerns were also raised about people’s dignity.

The inspection report recorded an incident in which one resident was left without bedding or a pillow, while inspectors heard members of staff referring to residents by their room numbers rather than their names.

Inspectors also revisited concerns surrounding a resident who had previously been described as neglected, isolated and without meaningful engagement.

The CQC said those concerns remained unresolved.

Victoria Marsden, deputy director at the CQC, said inspectors were told the resident continued to remain in their room and that their mobility had deteriorated.

She said the latest findings demonstrated a further decline in the standard of care, describing the situation as showing a “lack of compassion” and leaving residents “at risk of harm”.

Roseberry Care Centres acknowledged the seriousness of the regulator’s findings and said immediate measures had been introduced following the July inspection.

These included appointing a new manager, increasing staff training and providing additional activities for residents.

A spokesperson for the provider apologised that standards at Brantwood Hall had fallen below those residents and their families should expect.

The company said its aim was to provide kindness and compassionate care to every resident and that its immediate priority was ensuring people received safe, respectful and person-centred care.

Brantwood Hall remains subject to regulatory action while Roseberry Care Centres works to address the concerns identified by inspectors.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police called to crash involving car and motorcycle on Smith Lane in Bradford

RIDER INJURED Police called to crash involving car and motorcycle on Smith Lane in Bradford

Breaking News
Lodger stabbed landlord 179 times after falsely believing he had poisoned him

LANDLORD HORROR Lodger stabbed landlord 179 times after falsely believing he had poisoned him

UK News
Care worker avoids jail after stealing £8,000 from vulnerable pensioner

WALK OUT Care worker avoids jail after stealing £8,000 from vulnerable pensioner

UK News
Durham Police officer accused of sexual messages to alleged 13-year-old decoy

PEDO STING Durham Police officer accused of sexual messages to alleged 13-year-old decoy

UK News
Aerial ladder sent to Southampton fire as crews tackle incident near Foyes Corner

FLAT BLAZE Aerial ladder sent to Southampton fire as crews tackle incident near Foyes Corner

Breaking News
Fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton forces buses onto diversion routes

ROOF BLAZE Fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton forces buses onto diversion routes

UK News
Danny Tommo charged as around 200 protesters gather outside Basingstoke police investigation centre

RIPA LAW Danny Tommo charged as around 200 protesters gather outside Basingstoke police investigation centre

UK News
Portsmouth protester jailed for two years after violence erupts following small boat arrival

INSULT TO JUSTICE Portsmouth protester jailed for two years after violence erupts following small boat arrival

UK News
Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens criticises longtime friend Ed Sheeran over Gaza response

GAZA DIG Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens criticises longtime friend Ed Sheeran over Gaza response

US News
UK diesel prices could surge above £2.50 a litre amid fears over possible US export ban

UK diesel prices could surge above £2.50 a litre amid fears over possible US export ban

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Carnival UK confirms job losses in major shake-up at Southampton headquarters

JOB LOSSES Carnival UK confirms job losses in major shake-up at Southampton headquarters

UK News
Major human trafficking crackdown sees 36 arrested in raids across Scotland

CRACKDOWN Major human trafficking crackdown sees 36 arrested in raids across Scotland

UK News
Syrian man denies rape and sexual assault charges linked to Warwickshire hotel allegations

MIGRANT HOTEL Syrian man denies rape and sexual assault charges linked to Warwickshire hotel allegations

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sheerness child abuser jailed for 22 years after raping and torturing victims

CHILD PREDATOR Sheerness child abuser jailed for 22 years after raping and torturing victims

UK News
Boy, 15, arrested after obscene and anti-Israel graffiti sprayed across Swanley

HATE ATTACK Boy, 15, arrested after obscene and anti-Israel graffiti sprayed across Swanley

UK News
Forty lambs stolen from Wiltshire fields as police launch appeal

SHEEP THEFT Forty lambs stolen from Wiltshire fields as police launch appeal

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police activity sparks concern in Smallfield after damaged car found near Meadow View

SHOTS FIRED Police activity sparks concern in Smallfield after damaged car found near Meadow View

UK News
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash outside Bradford Royal Infirmary

POLICE UPDATE Motorcyclist critically injured in crash outside Bradford Royal Infirmary

UK News
Police increasingly concerned for missing Crawley man who regularly walks trails on the Downs

BRING HIM HOME Police increasingly concerned for missing Crawley man who regularly walks trails on the Downs

UK News
Watch Live