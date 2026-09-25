Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KILLED THE WIFE Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years for murdering his estranged wife after following her around Norwich on the night she was killed.

Ray Williams, 61, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 25, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of murdering 49-year-old Tania Williams following a 17-day trial.

Tania was discovered with fatal neck injuries just yards from her home in Catherine Gardens, Norwich, shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Her family have now spoken of the devastating moment they learned she had been murdered.

They said: “We never imagined that one day we would receive a call telling us that Tania had been murdered.

“Something in our family has changed forever, and there will always be an emptiness where Tania should be.”

The court heard that Williams continued to keep tabs on Tania following the breakdown of their 26-year marriage.

CCTV footage gathered by investigators showed Williams following his estranged wife around several venues in Norwich on the evening of her murder before she travelled towards her home by bus.

There were no direct witnesses to the killing, but detectives pieced together CCTV, forensic and digital evidence to establish what happened.

Tania’s blood was discovered inside Williams’ car and on knife packaging recovered during the investigation.

Police also found a blood-stained craft blade close to Tania’s home.

Williams was arrested at 2.43am on January 18, just hours after Tania was found fatally injured.

Following a 17-day trial, jurors unanimously convicted him of murder.

Passing sentence, Judge Anthony Bate described Williams as “an angry and jealous man” who carried out a “sudden, wicked act of violence”.

The judge said Williams “could not accept the relationship was over and Tania was going her own way”.

Williams was handed the mandatory life sentence for murder and ordered to serve at least 27 years before he can be considered for release.

Detective Inspector Sam Pontin said: “Nothing can undo the pain they have suffered or bring Tania back, but we hope this sentence provides some measure of justice for those who loved her.”

Tania’s family said her death had left a permanent void in their lives as they continue to come to terms with her murder.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
RAF pilots expected to make full recovery after ejecting from Hawk T2 before Anglesey crash

FULL RECOVERY RAF pilots expected to make full recovery after ejecting from Hawk T2 before Anglesey crash

UK News
Fire crews tackle blaze involving two garages as smoke billows over Thornton-Cleveleys

FIRE PROBE Fire crews tackle blaze involving two garages as smoke billows over Thornton-Cleveleys

UK News
Inquest hears three-year-old Noah Woods escaped through gap in fence before being found dead in Suffolk lake

FENCE GAP Inquest hears three-year-old Noah Woods escaped through gap in fence before being found dead in Suffolk lake

UK News
Sheerness child abuser jailed for 22 years after raping and torturing victims

CHILD PREDATOR Sheerness child abuser jailed for 22 years after raping and torturing victims

UK News
Boy, 15, arrested after obscene and anti-Israel graffiti sprayed across Swanley

HATE ATTACK Boy, 15, arrested after obscene and anti-Israel graffiti sprayed across Swanley

UK News
Forty lambs stolen from Wiltshire fields as police launch appeal

SHEEP THEFT Forty lambs stolen from Wiltshire fields as police launch appeal

UK News
Danny Tommo due before Basingstoke court as claims circulate over charges and bail

BAIL BANDIT Danny Tommo due before Basingstoke court as claims circulate over charges and bail

UK News
Disposable Vape Alternatives

Disposable Vape Alternatives

UK News
Person found dead after overnight incident as major police cordon remains on North Pole Road

HIT AND RUN Person found dead after overnight incident as major police cordon remains on North Pole Road

UK News
Forensic activity in Shipley linked to unexplained death of man on Cragg Road

DEATH PROBE Forensic activity in Shipley linked to unexplained death of man on Cragg Road

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

NOT GUILTY PLEA Danny Tommo denies criminal damage charge over Channel boat incident

Breaking News
Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

CHANNEL DEATHS Two migrants die during attempts to board UK-bound boats from French coast

UK News
Dartford drug dealer jailed after trying to restart heroin and crack cocaine line

CRACK LINE Dartford drug dealer jailed after trying to restart heroin and crack cocaine line

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Cyclist, 24, dies after hit-and-run collision with moped in North Kensington

HIT AND RUN Cyclist, 24, dies after hit-and-run collision with moped in North Kensington

UK News
Three men arrested over alleged sexual assault during migrant boat crossing to Lanzarote

RAPE TRIO ARREST Three men arrested over alleged sexual assault during migrant boat crossing to Lanzarote

UK News
Zack Polanski heckled at Jewish community hustings after declaring himself anti-Zionist

ANTI ZIONIST Zack Polanski heckled at Jewish community hustings after declaring himself anti-Zionist

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

FIRST PICTURE Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

UK News
Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

Three jailed after crack cocaine and heroin county line dismantled in Redhill

UK News
College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

College Football From the UK: Watching, Following, and Understanding the Markets

UK News
Watch Live