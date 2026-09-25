Man jailed for life after murdering estranged wife in Norwich

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years for murdering his estranged wife after following her around Norwich on the night she was killed.

Ray Williams, 61, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 25, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of murdering 49-year-old Tania Williams following a 17-day trial.

Tania was discovered with fatal neck injuries just yards from her home in Catherine Gardens, Norwich, shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Her family have now spoken of the devastating moment they learned she had been murdered.

They said: “We never imagined that one day we would receive a call telling us that Tania had been murdered.

“Something in our family has changed forever, and there will always be an emptiness where Tania should be.”

The court heard that Williams continued to keep tabs on Tania following the breakdown of their 26-year marriage.

CCTV footage gathered by investigators showed Williams following his estranged wife around several venues in Norwich on the evening of her murder before she travelled towards her home by bus.

There were no direct witnesses to the killing, but detectives pieced together CCTV, forensic and digital evidence to establish what happened.

Tania’s blood was discovered inside Williams’ car and on knife packaging recovered during the investigation.

Police also found a blood-stained craft blade close to Tania’s home.

Williams was arrested at 2.43am on January 18, just hours after Tania was found fatally injured.

Following a 17-day trial, jurors unanimously convicted him of murder.

Passing sentence, Judge Anthony Bate described Williams as “an angry and jealous man” who carried out a “sudden, wicked act of violence”.

The judge said Williams “could not accept the relationship was over and Tania was going her own way”.

Williams was handed the mandatory life sentence for murder and ordered to serve at least 27 years before he can be considered for release.

Detective Inspector Sam Pontin said: “Nothing can undo the pain they have suffered or bring Tania back, but we hope this sentence provides some measure of justice for those who loved her.”

Tania’s family said her death had left a permanent void in their lives as they continue to come to terms with her murder.