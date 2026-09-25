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HIT AND RUN Cyclist, 24, dies after hit-and-run collision with moped in North Kensington

Cyclist, 24, dies after hit-and-run collision with moped in North Kensington

A 24-year-old cyclist has died following a suspected hit-and-run collision involving a moped in North Kensington.

Police were called to North Pole Road at around 1.20am on Friday, September 25, following reports that a man had been found seriously injured.

London Ambulance Service crews also attended, but despite the emergency response, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives investigating the death have been examining CCTV and believe the victim, who was travelling on an e-bike, was involved in a collision with a moped at approximately 1.14am.

The Metropolitan Police said the moped driver did not stop following the collision.

A cordon remains in place while officers continue their investigation and work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Wilkins, from Hammersmith and Fulham CID, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at what is a very difficult time.

“We have launched a full investigation and are working hard to get answers and trace the moped driver.

“As part of this, we’re urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the e-bike or the moped to get in touch with us as soon as possible. If you have any information that could help, please come forward.”

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the North Pole Road area around the time of the collision and may have witnessed either vehicle.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference 414/25SEP26.

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