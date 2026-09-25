Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been refused bail and remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges arising from an incident involving a boat in the English Channel.

The 37-year-old appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday and denied one count of criminal damage and a separate offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 relating to an alleged failure to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone.

Thomas had applied for bail, but the court refused the application and ordered that he remain in custody.

He is now due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29.

The criminal damage allegation relates to an incident in the Channel on Tuesday, September 22. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the charge followed an allegation that a boat was damaged while an emergency responder was on board.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors alleged Thomas used a knife to damage the vessel. Thomas has pleaded not guilty and the allegation has not been proved.

He also denies the RIPA offence concerning his phone PIN.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, attended court in support of Thomas, following a demonstration involving several hundred people outside Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening.

Claims circulating on social media say Thomas’s legal team proposed a package of bail conditions including electronic monitoring, restrictions preventing him from approaching the coast and restrictions on social-media use. Those specific proposed conditions have not yet been confirmed in the published court reports reviewed by UKNIP.

Thomas remains in custody pending his next appearance.

Proceedings are active and Thomas is entitled to a fair trial. He has pleaded not guilty and the allegation