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FIRST PICTURE Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

Melissa Premaratne, 16, named as teenager killed in Highgate collision

A 16-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Highgate has been named by police as Melissa Premaratne.

Emergency services were called to North Road, Highgate, at around 8.13am on Thursday, 24 September, following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Melissa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Family pay tribute to Melissa

In a moving tribute, Melissa’s family said:

“Melissa was a light in our lives and an amazing person. We will miss her deeply, every single day. Her kindness, warmth, and beautiful spirit will always remain in our hearts.”

Man arrested following fatal collision

A 68-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has since been released on bail while the police investigation continues.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage from the area to come forward.

Police appeal for dashcam and CCTV footage

Detective Inspector Simon Ager, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Melissa’s family following her tragic death.

“The loss of a young life in such circumstances is truly devastating, and we recognise the profound impact this will have on all those who knew and loved her.

“Specialist officers continue to support Melissa’s family, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we are working to establish exactly what happened. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area at around the time it occurred.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1525/24Sept.

The 68-year-old man has not been charged and remains on bail while enquiries continue.

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