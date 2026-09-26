Man faces life sentence for ‘cold-blooded’ murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co Down

A Belfast man is facing life imprisonment after admitting murdering his pregnant former partner and causing the destruction of her unborn child during what prosecutors described as a “cold-blooded, systematic, murderous attack”.

Zak Hughes, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery at her flat in Donaghadee, County Down.

Ms Montgomery was 32 weeks pregnant and expecting a baby boy, Liam Arthur, when she was killed in June last year.

Belfast Crown Court heard the mother-of-two was subjected to a sustained attack lasting around 19 minutes after confronting Hughes over lies surrounding his fiancée’s pregnancy.

Prosecutors described the case as one of the worst examples of domestic violence seen in recent years.

Mother suffered at least 59 applications of blunt force trauma

A post-mortem examination found Ms Montgomery had suffered at least 59 separate applications of blunt force trauma.

Evidence presented in the case included a recording captured on Ms Montgomery’s mobile phone, CCTV footage, witness statements and admissions made by Hughes.

One of the weapons used during the attack was a water bottle Ms Montgomery had bought Hughes as a Father’s Day present from their two children.

The court heard that one of their young children was sitting in a car outside the flat while the attack was taking place.

Following the killing, Hughes took Ms Montgomery’s mobile phone, locked the property and left.

He then collected their other child from school before driving to Belfast.

Prosecutors said Hughes’ actions removed any opportunity for Ms Montgomery to receive emergency assistance or treatment which might have saved her or her unborn son.

Hughes attended baby shower after killing

The court heard Hughes subsequently stopped to dispose of evidence.

Items allegedly discarded included Ms Montgomery’s phone and keys, Hughes’ bloodstained clothing and the water bottle used during the attack.

He then attended a baby shower for his fiancée.

Hughes also sent text messages to Ms Montgomery despite knowing she was already dead.

Ms Montgomery was not discovered until the following day when her grandfather, who had been expecting her at a family gathering, went to the property.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Judge highlights issue of femicide

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, the court heard comparisons with the high-profile murder of pregnant woman Natalie McNally in 2022.

Mrs Justice McBride told the court that “femicide is a real issue in this jurisdiction”.

The judge said she would take time to consider the submissions made before determining the minimum term Hughes must serve.

Hughes has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Montgomery and the destruction of her unborn child.

The judge has indicated that life imprisonment is the only sentence available for the murder conviction, with the court still required to determine the minimum period Hughes must spend in custody before he can be considered for release.

The case is due to return to court for a review hearing next Friday.