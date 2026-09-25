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MAJOR FIRE Huge fire at Bruntingthorpe Airfield sends smoke across Leicestershire as residents told to stay indoors

Huge fire at Bruntingthorpe Airfield sends smoke across Leicestershire as residents told to stay indoors

A major fire at Bruntingthorpe Airfield in Leicestershire sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky as ten fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Emergency crews were called to the former RAF airfield near Lutterworth on Friday, September 25, with residents in surrounding villages urged to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed to avoid breathing in smoke.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service initially reported seven appliances and an aerial ladder platform at the scene before the response increased to ten fire engines.

Pictures released from the incident showed a substantial column of dark smoke rising from the site.

Residents in Gilmorton, Peatling Parva, Bruntingthorpe, Kimcote and Walton were among those advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

The blaze affected the Cox Automotive premises at Bruntingthorpe, where Manheim Vehicle Services operates.

A spokesperson for the company said: “There is an active fire at our Manheim Vehicle Services site in Bruntingthorpe.

“The fire brigade is on-site to secure it. We are working closely with emergency services to support the efforts, including closing local roads to ensure the safety of the local community.

“All staff and personnel onsite have been safely evacuated, and we’d like to thank the Leicester Fire and Rescue team for responding to the incident so quickly.”

The site is understood to be used for the preparation and handling of new and used vehicles.

Bruntingthorpe Airfield was formerly an RAF base and is now used as a test track and vehicle storage facility.

People in Fleckney and Kibworth also reported a strong smell in the air as smoke spread from the incident.

By early afternoon, the fire service said crews were bringing the blaze under control and preparing to scale down the response, although its advice for nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed remained in place.

The cause of the fire had not been established at the time of the latest update.

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