KFC launches £6 chicken-flavoured cereal and suggests pouring gravy over it

KFC has launched its own limited-edition cereal in the UK – and customers are being encouraged to ditch the milk and pour gravy over it instead.

The fast-food chain has teamed up with cereal brand Surreal to create “KFCereal”, a savoury breakfast inspired by KFC’s famous blend of 11 herbs and spices.

Described as a “crunchy, savoury Kentucky Fried Chicken flavoured cereal”, the unusual creation went on sale on 22 September.

KFC says serve it with gravy

Rather than reaching for a bottle of milk, KFC says customers looking for the full experience can eat the cereal with its gravy.

According to the companies, each serving of KFCereal contains 19g of protein and just 1g of sugar.

The limited-edition cereal costs £6 a box, including delivery, and is being sold exclusively online through Surreal while stocks last.

The collaboration puts a very different spin on the traditional breakfast bowl, combining cereal with one of KFC’s best-known flavours – and potentially its gravy.

So, be honest: are you pouring gravy over a bowl of KFCereal, or has KFC finally crossed the gravy line?