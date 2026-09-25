Man jailed for 17 years after fatal stabbing in Menston

A man has been jailed for 17 years after being convicted of manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Menston.

John Robinson, 30, of Derry Hill, Menston, was cleared of murder but found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of Mason Jones.

He was also convicted of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Mason, who was from Bournemouth, was stabbed in the stomach shortly before 10am on Sunday, March 1, on Iron Row, just off Main Street in Menston, near Burley in Wharfedale.

Emergency services attended and Mason was taken to hospital, but he died later that afternoon.

The court heard that a woman had asked Robinson to attend the address following an argument at her home.

Robinson armed himself with a knife before attending the scene, where he stabbed Mason in the stomach.

Following a trial, jurors cleared Robinson of murder but convicted him of manslaughter and the bladed article offence.

On Friday, September 25, Robinson was sentenced to 17 years in prison.